Man Jailed for Driving Whilst Disqualified

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2021 .

A man who was caught driving whilst disqualified has been sent to prison for eight weeks and banned from driving for 36 months.

Kevin Attard, 41, of the Upper Town, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today after pleading guilty to Failing to Supply a Specimen and Driving Whilst Disqualified.

His latest sentence relates to his arrest just before 3am on Sunday 17 October this year, when officers stopped him in a Gibraltar-plated car driving towards the Frontier on Winston Churchill Avenue.

On speaking to him, officers noticed that there was a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and that his eyes were bloodshot.

He then blew 75ug/100ml on the road side breathalyser test and was arrested on suspicion of Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration above the Prescribed Limit. The legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

At New Mole House he was asked to provide a specimen of breath, but after several attempts, he failed to provide a satisfactory specimen of breath, which is needed for evidence.

The defendant was then de-arrested for Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration above the Prescribed Limit and arrested for Failing to Supply a Specimen.

On doing background checks, officers discovered that Attard was already disqualified from driving on the 10 of November 2020 until 9 May 2023. He was then further arrested for Driving Whilst Disqualified.

His previous disqualification related to an incident on 31 October 2020, when Attard was arrested and later pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit. For this he was fined £800 and disqualified for 30 months.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.