Warrant Officer Zoe Robinson Awarded Meritorious Service Medal

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2021 .

Warrant Officer Zoe Robinson was delighted to be awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) on 3rd November at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS).

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Zoe, who is originally from Derbyshire but classes Richmond as her home, arrived in Gibraltar in June this year. She was previously serving with the 5th Regiment The Royal Artillery (The Yorkshire Gunners) when the Commanding Officer Lt Col C O’Halloran wanted to recognise the hard work she had provided during her three year stint within the unit.

Robinson was awarded for having served 23 years of exemplary service, where she demonstrated commitment to the local community and the local branch of the Royal British Legion. She was also recognised for her continues work towards sports and encouraging women to get involved in cycling.

She is a HSBC Breeze Champion, HSBC Breeze is a scheme to break down the barriers and inspire young women and girls to get on the bike. WO Robinson has been committed to raising funds for numerous charities including running the gruelling distance of 42km for York Marathon and 10km runs for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

WO2 Robinson said: “This award makes me feel incredibly proud. I am in the Army because I enjoy what I do, it allows me to visit countries I thought I would never see and do activities I love. I believe I have had a good work/play/travel balance which motivates me. In return, I was awarded the MSM. I am very grateful and appreciate Lt Col C O’Halloran kind words.”





