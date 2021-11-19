Warrant Officer Zoe Robinson Awarded Meritorious Service Medal

Warrant Officer Zoe Robinson was delighted to be awarded the Meritorious Service  Medal (MSM) on 3rd November at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS). 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Zoe, who is originally from Derbyshire but classes Richmond as her home, arrived in  Gibraltar in June this year. She was previously serving with the 5th Regiment The  Royal Artillery (The Yorkshire Gunners) when the Commanding Officer Lt Col C  O’Halloran wanted to recognise the hard work she had provided during her three  year stint within the unit. 

Robinson was awarded for having served 23 years of exemplary service, where she  demonstrated commitment to the local community and the local branch of the Royal  British Legion. She was also recognised for her continues work towards sports and  encouraging women to get involved in cycling.  

She is a HSBC Breeze Champion, HSBC Breeze is a scheme to break down the  barriers and inspire young women and girls to get on the bike. WO Robinson has  been committed to raising funds for numerous charities including running the  gruelling distance of 42km for York Marathon and 10km runs for the Jane Tomlinson  Appeal. 

WO2 Robinson said: “This award makes me feel incredibly proud. I am in the Army  because I enjoy what I do, it allows me to visit countries I thought I would never see  and do activities I love. I believe I have had a good work/play/travel balance which  motivates me. In return, I was awarded the MSM. I am very grateful and appreciate  Lt Col C O’Halloran kind words.”



 

