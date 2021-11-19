Chinook Radar Lift Postponed

Written by YGTV Team on 19 November 2021 .

British Forces Gibraltar says the Chinook Radar Lift scheduled for next week is postponed. The planned road closures in support of this event are no longer required.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

British Forces Gibraltar have received information from the UK that the Chinook Radar Lift scheduled for next week is postponed due to operational commitments. The planned road closures in support of this event are no longer required.

Currently RAF Gibraltar are awaiting further indication on when the move can commence.





