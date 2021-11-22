Minister Cortes Lectures At University Of North Carolina

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2021 .

Minister for Education and Environment Prof John Cortes delivered a virtual lecture to students from the University of North Carolina on Friday as part of the Lecture Series for the Global Affairs Department.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Minister Cortes spoke for an hour and a half and answered questions on the subject of Effective Government and Environmental Governance in Small territories.

The University of NorthCarolina atChapel Hill is one of the largest universities in the United States and is the top rated US public school year after year.





