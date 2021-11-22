Reminder Of COVID-19 Guidance For Positive Cases And Close Contacts

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2021 .

Following the rise in the numbers of active cases of COVID-19, the Director of Public Health is reminding the public of requirements in place regarding self-isolation.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar is currently experiencing a rise in the numbers of active cases of COVID-19. The Director of Public Health takes this opportunity to remind the public of the requirements in place regarding self-isolation. Strict adherence to these requirements is vital to controlling the rates of viral transmission this winter.

COVID-19 Positive Individuals:

If you test positive for COVID-19 you will receive a text message informing you that you have tested positive, stressing that you must self-isolate for 10 days. This is a requirement by law that protects our most vulnerable and safeguards our health services. The Contact Tracing Bureau calls every positive case, please wait for them to contact you.

Close Contacts of a Positive Case:

Fully vaccinated close contacts over 16 years of age are not required to self-isolate. However, a mask must be worn when at work, in public, shopping or using public transport. It is important to limit social mixing during these 10 days.

Fully vaccinated close contacts who work with vulnerable people (e.g. in health or social care) will need to contact their employers to be risk-assessed.

Unvaccinated close contacts over 18 years of age are required to self-isolate for ten days.

Unvaccinated close contacts below the age of 18 years, in full time education (up to and including year 13), are not required to isolate.

Remain vigilant:

Remember, if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, however mild, you should call 111 as soon as possible to arrange a test.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent severe illness. The booster vaccination programme is now being rolled out to the over-40s age group. Everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine is strongly encouraged to take it. To register your interest, please contact: 200 66966 / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.