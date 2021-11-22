Gibraltar Literature Week 2021 – ‘An Audience with ...’ programme now online

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has described Gibraltar Literature Week as a “successful initiative which has had a wide reach and impact.”

The event, which closed on Saturday 13th November with talks by international authors Lord Jeffrey Archer and Christopher Lloyd, attracted many visitors to the John Mackintosh Hall throughout the week.

A statement continued: “Lord Archer delivered an interesting and witty session which was received with delight by many of his fans in Gibraltar. Historian Christopher Lloyd, for his part, delighted family audiences and schools with his enlightening and interactive sessions, and his Britannica quiz which proved to be fun and competitive.

“The ‘An Audience with...’ programme, focusing on local authors, has once again been extremely well received, with interesting discussion and conversation on a variety of topics. The links to the live streamed chats, for those that were unable to attend or watch, or want to watch again, are now available on www.culturetv.gi

“Literature Week saw discussion, debate, book launches, reviews, presentations, and story-telling sessions all aimed at promoting literature, sharing the love of books, the joy of reading, and the art of writing. GCS hopes to be able to deliver this programme on an annual basis, focusing on local authors with the international element too. It adds, the Pop-Up Bookshop has also been extremely popular attracting hundreds of visitors during the week, with sales exceeding expectations.

“GCS CEO, Seamus Byrne extended his gratitude to Lord Archer and Christopher Lloyd and all the contributors who made Literature Week possible. He added, it has been a stimulating week and one we hope to be able to build on further for next year.”