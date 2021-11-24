Second Year Adult Nursing Students Receive the Gibraltar Florence Nightingale Medal

Written by YGTV Team on 24 November 2021 .

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, has today visited the BSc (Hons) second year Adult Nursing Students at the University of Gibraltar and presented them with the Gibraltar Florence Nightingale medal.

This medal is the highest international distinction that can be awarded to a nurse. It recognizes exceptional courage and devotion to caring, or exemplary services and a pioneering spirit in healthcare delivery. It brings with it a sense of belonging, achievement and history.

Wearing the medal provides an outward display of their contribution and efforts concerning the nursing response to COVID-19. At the ceremony, the student nurses were proud and touched to receive their medals.

The Director of Nursing and Ambulance Services, Ms Sandra Gracia, said: ‘The key contribution of nurses in tackling COVID-19 has focused the world’s attention on the profession in an unprecedented but very tangible way. The Nursing profession is central to tackling the pandemic, and in every country nurses have stepped up and beyond. The profession’s response to the pandemic showcases to the world that Nursing really is saving lives. Our students have worked tirelessly alongside their colleagues and I am extremely proud of their efforts and glad that they are receiving the respect and recognition they deserve.’

Vice Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar, Professor Catherine Bachelada, said: ‘The University was delighted to see our nursing students recognised in this special way for the contributions they made to the successful roll out of Gibraltar’s vaccination programme. Having the opportunity to work with our practice partner, the GHA, by taking part in the vaccination programme, provided a unique opportunity for students to gain further practice that will undoubtedly support them in their future healthcare careers.’

The Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘It is a pleasure to present our second year Adult Nursing Students with the Gibraltar Florence Nightingale medal. Nurses, the largest healthcare profession, play an integral part in planning the future of healthcare. Our students have been at the forefront of the Pandemic, administering the COVID-19 vaccine as part of their first-year placement. They have been a crucial part of Operation Freedom and it is therefore very important to shine a light on the contribution that these students are making to the health and wellbeing of the people of Gibraltar through the Gibraltar Health Authority. I wish them all the best in their career.'