GSLP Cancels AGM For Public Health Reasons

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2021 .

The Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party (GSLP) has today announced that, in keeping with the public health advice issued by Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar, the party has cancelled the scheduled Annual General Meeting it had booked for the 9th December. This was to have been the first AGM for two years and was scheduled to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the party's return to office on the same date in 2011.

The Chairman of the GSLP, the Hon Pepe Baldachino said, 'We will always act in a responsible way and that means following the advice of Public Health Gibraltar. Our AGMs are always attended by many hundreds of people and the nature of the venue and of political debate makes it uncomfortable to go ahead at this time. We expect to hold the meeting and our Executive Committee elections in the coming months.'

The leader of the GSLP, Fabian Picardo, said, 'This is disappointing for all of us as we have much to celebrate on the tenth anniversary of our election, as well as continue our political work as a party to deliver in the areas where we have been delayed by the pandemic. We will have to celebrate another day and we will use the time to continue to work and continue to deliver as the Government. I hope we will soon be able leave this pandemic behind us but, until then, the GSLP must lead by example as the party of Government.”