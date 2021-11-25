Multi Agency Training on Developing and Implementing Domestic Abuse Policies

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2021 .

The Gibraltar Domestic Abuse Committee - a partnership between the Care Agency, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Health Authority and the Ministry for Justice and Equality - continues to work together to meet shared goals on preventing and responding to domestic abuse.

A statement continued: “It is recognised that there will be a level of unreported incidents of abuse taking place within Gibraltar and that people in different social circumstances with varying cultural backgrounds and influences will be impacted by domestic abuse in different ways. The strategies that are being developed aim to encourage more victims of such abuse to report incidents.

“Policies are now in place and regular meetings at a multi-agency level have ensured that as a group the Care Agency, RGP and the GHA continue to develop services and response to those in need of support.

“As part of this ongoing initiative a total of 14 representatives recently attended a two-day collaborative strategic planning workshop by Marcella Leonard, Director of Leonard Consultancy.

“During this training, the focus was on a collaborative approach to tackling domestic abuse matters and the Care Agency, GHA, RGP and Probation services reviewed their multiagency response to victims of domestic abuse and violence within Gibraltar.

“Gibraltar acknowledges the harm experienced by, not only the direct victims of domestic abuse, but also the wider family members including children. As such, having a co-ordinated, collaborative approach by core agencies in Gibraltar is essential to victims of domestic abuse and violence seeking help and support and their needs being recognised by the agencies.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Care Agency, Mr Carlos Banderas, said: “By ensuring that we have the correct policies and procedures to support victims and their families, it will undoubtedly promote the safety and protection of those involved.”

The Minister for Justice, Equality, Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said “I am very proud of the work being done by the main stakeholders in respect of domestic abuse matters and I am extremely satisfied with the meaningful progress that has been made in Gibraltar over the years given the investment in training, restructures and other resources. It is imperative that all the necessary measures are implemented in order to protect all victims of domestic abuse, their welfare is paramount.”