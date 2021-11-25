Minister Daryanani Addresses Sustainability Conference in London

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2021 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has today addressed a Sustainability Summit relating to travel and tourism organized by Travel Weekly held at the offices of Deloitte UK in London.

The summit was attended by some influential leaders in the travel trade. Amongst those participating were Ukko Metsola, Director General of Cruise Lines International Association, Jane Ashton, Sustainability Director at EasyJet and Finnbar Cornwall, Head of Travel at Google.

The Minister spoke on how ambitious Gibraltar was when it came to the environment and sustainability in general. He also highlighted how the Gibraltar Port was carrying out LNG bunkering. With more cruise ships now powered by this greener fuel, this was an important development for Gibraltar.

Mr Daryanani commented, “With COP26 still fresh in people’s minds, this was an excellent opportunity to highlight our sustainability ambitions relating to travel, tourism and in general. I went on to speak of our LNG bunkering service and how we really want to embrace decarbonisation. Opportunities like this allow Gibraltar to present our vision going forward and market our brand at the same time. The Government is committed to a Green Gibraltar although we have come up against an unprecedented situation with the pandemic. Having said that, Sustainability is the way to be, Sustainability has to be the smart way and Sustainability has to be our new lifestyle”.