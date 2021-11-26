RFA Tidespring Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2021 .

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Tidespring arrived yesterday in the Naval Base for a routine logistic support visit.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) provides logistical support to the Royal Navy, all over the world. That includes refuelling its warships, at sea. Having launched in 2017, RFA Tidespring is the first of a fleet of four 39,000 tonne Tide-class tankers.

RFA Tidespring is predominantly deployed on replenishment at sea operations. These involve refuelling Royal Navy ships while they are on operations, delivering vital supplies, and transporting specialist personnel, including Royal Marines Commandos.

Pic: David Michael Sanchez