Commendation For GDP Officer - Adrian Sodi

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2021 .

Gibraltar Defence Police Sergeant, Adrian Sodi, this morning received a commendation.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Police Sergeant 44 Adrian Sodi is one of the GDP’s Police Search Advisors (PolSA), a role which he carries out in addition to his normal duties as one the Force’s operational duty sergeants.

There are currently only three trained PolSA officers within the GDP. This specialised role, coordinating and directing searches, involves PS Sodi leading a team of licenced search officers to conduct searches in advance of events throughout Gibraltar, including visiting vessels and ceremonial events. In addition, he has worked with the Royal Gibraltar Police, assisting in the conduct of significant crime scene searches.

He has been commended by the Chief of Police, Rob Allen for:

“His overall dedication and professionalism in leading and coordinating search operations on behalf of the force over a protracted period of significantly increased operational activity including the inaugural visit of HMS Prince of Wales to Gibraltar”

On receiving his commendation, Sergeant Sodi commented: “I’m grateful to receive this recognition but I have to say that each and every one of these searches is a team effort, so I see this as recognition for the team as well as myself.”

While presenting the commendation, Mr Allen said: “This is a well-deserved recognition for an officer who has repeatedly gone above and beyond to deliver for this force in many roles, but in this case specifically in leading and conducting searches to an extremely high standard.”





