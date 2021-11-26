Christmas Fair Attractions Opening Delay

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced that the opening of Christmas Fair attractions will be delayed to Saturday 27th November 2021, at 1200 noon.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Work is proceeding in John Mackintosh Square for the forthcoming inauguration of the Christmas Fair Attractions. Gibraltar Cultural Services regrets to announce that the opening will be delayed slightly to Saturday 27th November 2021, at 1200 noon.

Children will be able to enjoy a variety of stalls and rides, all priced at £2.00, adding to their enjoyment of the coming Christmas and festive season! The attractions will remain open until 9th January 2022.