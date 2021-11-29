Gibraltar Delegation Attends Commonwealth Trade And Investment Reception In London

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2021 .

A Gibraltar delegation attended the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Networking Reception organised by the Australian High Commission and the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) in London.

The event was attended by Gibraltar Representative to the UK Dominique Searle, CWEIC Gibraltar Chair Lieutenant General Edward David and Country Director Jared Peralta who travelled to London to attend a series of Commonwealth meetings.





