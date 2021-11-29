TNP Attend Online Young Marine Biologist Summit

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2021 .

The Nautilus Project recently attended the Young Marine Biologist Summit on Ocean Predators hosted by the Marine Biological Association.

A statement from TNP follows below:

Giving some of our young budding local marine biologists the fantastic opportunity of attending the symposium over the weekend via a zoom conference, led locally by Nautilus Co-Founders Lewis and Melanie Stagnetto.

TNP’s marine conservation programme got numerous mentions throughout the two day seminar placing Gibraltar firmly on the map during the globally attended convention.

Grateful to both GSLA for providing the conference room and to Gibtelecom for providing the internet connection.

The attendees left with a wealth of knowledge and we are extremely pleased to have been able to offer this experience to our future Gibraltarian conservationists and environmentalists. They were able to ask the speakers a plethora of questions and were ecstatic that so many were answered by the panelists.

Well done Shanaya Sheriff, Alex Woods, Alexander Sanchez-Soiza, Matthew Lester and Paula Mato Rodriguez!