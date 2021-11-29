Gibraltar To Join TAG

29 November 2021

The Department of Education has announced it will be joining Take Action Global (TAG), an International Climate Action Education initiative devoted to promoting Climate Change Education around the world.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The organisation currently works with 2,700,000 students and 21,000 teachers in 140 countries to promote Climate Education and assist Educators in driving Climate Change initiatives.

Avirtual meeting was held todaywithKoen Timmers, TAG Executive Director andCo-Founder, and involving Minister for Education, Environment and Climate Change John Cortes, Director of Education Keri Scott, senior Scientist Catherine Walsh from the Department of the Environment and Climate Change, and Denise Mardsen from Bayside School, in which future involvement was discussed.

TAG contacted the Minister after his video statement on Gibraltar’s commitment to Climate Education was screened at a plenary session at the recent COP26 in Glasgow.

Agreat deal ofClimate Education is already taking place in our schools, butinvolvementin TAG will allow this to develop further, ensuring global networking and exchanges of experience, as well as greater resources being available.

TAG is endorsed by HM Queen Elizabeth, Dr. Jane Goodall, HH Dalai Lama, HRH Prince William and Sir David Attenborough, and formal partners are WWF, The Royal Foundation's Earthshot Prize, NASA, LEGO and Cartoon Network.

Further meetings will take place with a view to fully participating in Take Action Global activities next year.

Find out more on the TAG website: https://www.takeactionglobal.org