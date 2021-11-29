Ministry Of Equality Reminds Public Of Disability Survey

The Ministry of Equality is reminding the general public of the first anonymous online Disability Survey launched last month and is encouraging people with disabilities to have their say by taking part in this survey.

The aim of the survey is to gather information relating to issues affecting people with disabilities in Gibraltar.

The survey can be completed by, or on behalf of, anybody of any age with any disability and it tackles topics such as access to buildings, services, meeting people, support, work, discrimination and abuse. The survey software is designed to use logic and will therefore only ask questions that are relevant to each individual based on answers already given in previous questions and skip other questions that are not relevant to that individual. This will make the experience of completing this survey more personal and relevant to each individual.

The survey can be accessed from the following link:

https://govgibraltar.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1GJA4yiL9GqPEc6 and is also available on the Ministry of Equality’s webpage: www.gibraltar.gov.gi/departmentequality

The survey will close on the 31st January 2022 and is mobile phone friendly.

The Ministry of Equality will use the information collated to form a clearer picture of what issues may need to be addressed and prioritise these accordingly. Key stakeholders and local charities were consulted during the development of the survey.

If anyone is unable to complete the survey online or requires assistance to complete it, they should contact the Ministry for Equality on 200 46253 or by sending an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and staff would be more than happy to assist.

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, MP said: “This survey is Gibraltar’s first chance to produce quantitative data on disability. The greater the response the more representative the data received will be. This in turn will enable the Ministry of Equality to highlight the main areas of concern with regards to accessibility and communication for people with disabilities. Although Government has and will continue to speak with individuals and representative groups, it is only right for this conversation to include as many affected people as possible; as such, we encourage everyone to participate”.





