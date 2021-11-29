Artistically Ours Art Exhibition

Written by YGTV Team on 29 November 2021 .

The Ministry of Equality and the Care Agency, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Disability Society, have commissioned an art exhibition titled Artistically Ours.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The exhibition showcases the artwork of service users at St. Bernadette’s Resource Centre and Dr Giraldi Home and can be viewed at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The idea came from the Gibraltar Disability Society, who also sponsored the event by supplying canvases and paints. The art show is part of a week of events leading up to International Day of Persons with Disabilities organised by the Gibraltar Disability Society.

This exhibition was organised to highlight the different strengths of persons with disabilities in Gibraltar. Each of the individual works of art is a representation of the skill, imagination and perception of the world of each artist involved in this project. A total of 40 artists took part.

The works of art are available for sale at the price of £100 each (or £50 if purchased by a member of the artist’s family). All the money raised from this exhibition will go directly to the Gibraltar Disability Society and will be re-invested in other projects. Anyone interested in purchasing the works is asked to contact the Care Agency by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Sadly, a reception to inaugurate the event had to be cancelled following Public Health advice, but the artwork can nevertheless be viewed by the public at the John Mackintosh Hall exhibition rooms from the 29th November until the 10th December 2021. A book with all the works of art has also been published and can be obtained at the exhibition or by contacting the Care Agency directly.

Chairperson for the Gibraltar Disability Society, Debbie Borastero, said: “We are very proud to sponsor the 2021 Art Exhibition by the service users of St Bernadette’s and Dr Giraldi. It is fitting that the opening ofthe show “Artistically Ours” begins a week of events leading up to International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The artists can be proud of their work which in 2016 was not only displayed locally but also in Milan. We are sure that this year’s exhibition will equal if not surpass their previous work.”

CEO for theCareAgency, CarlosBanderas, said:“In order to encourage and promote service users’ creativity and skills, the Care Agency and the Disability Society joined forces to support an art project for the Learning Disability Services. This was launched for everyone to express what inspires them,through a variety of techniques. This included various mediums, sensory approaches and discussion. Some paintings portrayed the person’s emotions or character, whilst others represented a particular interest or reaction to music. A special thanks to Oscar Hidalgo, who utilised his passion and talent to guide everyone to achieve and realise their artistic potential.”

The Minister for Equality,the Hon Samantha Sacramento, MP said:“I am so extremely pleased with this art exhibition, it is the third of its kind for the Care Agency, the most recent one was in 2016 and was displayed in Gibraltar and also in Milan. I am so impressed with the high standard of the works of art, the artists have done a brilliant job, I am very proud of them. I am very grateful to the Gibraltar Disability Society, the Care Agency and the Ministry of Equality for working together in making all this happen.”





