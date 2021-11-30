Miss Gibraltar Charity Auction

Written by YGTV Team on 30 November 2021 .

Miss Gibraltar 2021, Janice Sampere, will be presenting for auction a signed ‘limited edition with certificate’ Christian Hook print, from his latest series ‘Painting the Invisible.’

A statement from the Government follows below:

Janice aspires to be an ambassador for Gibraltar and will showcase our community and its people through her participation in a series of events.

One such event is a charity auction, with proceeds going to children’s charities, at which Miss Gibraltar will be presenting for auction a signed ‘limited edition with certificate’ Christian Hook print,from his latest series ‘Painting the Invisible.’The print showshazy forms representing a couple deeply in love and sharing a kiss, a subject matter studied in artwork throughout history and to which Christian gives expression in his painting.

There is no doubt that Gibraltar’s rich artistic culture will be highlighted through this presentation for which the Miss Gibraltar Office and the Ministry of Culture would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to our renowned artist for his very kind donation of a fantastic artwork.





