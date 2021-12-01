Issue Of New Gibraltar £5 Note

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2021 .

The Government has announced the issue of a new £5 Currency Note.

The new £5 note printed by De La Rue, has a green-beige colour scheme, with the image of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the front and the Windsor Bridge depicted on the reverse. The note is slightly smaller in size than the current £5 note and new security features have been incorporated.

These new £5 notes with the prefix letter B/AA will be issued as from the 1st December 2021.

DEMONETISATION OF CURRENCY NOTES

The Public is advised that the following currency notes are being withdrawn from circulation: £5 currency notes with the prefix letter A/AA.

These currency notes will continue to be accepted by banks until the end of January 2022. A notice of demonetisation has been issued to provide for these currency notes to cease to be legal tender after this date.

Demonetised notes will however continue to be accepted by the Ministry of Finance, Treasury Department, at 206/210 Main Street.