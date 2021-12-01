2022 Annual Art Competition For Young Artists

A statement follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture are inviting local artists to participate in the annual Art Competition for Young Artists that will be held in February 2022. Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday 18th February 2022.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as to young Gibraltarian artists aged up to 24 years old as on 28th February 2022. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, except for non winning entries in the 2021 Spring Visual Arts Competition and 2021 International Art Competition.

Artists may submit a maximum of three paintings/drawings and two sculptures. Unframed artworks will also be accepted. All entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from the 1st March to 11th March 2022.

Prizes to be awarded are:

1st Prize The Ministry of Culture Prize £1000

2nd Prize The AquaGib Award £500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 9 to 11 £500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 12 to 13 £500

All the artworks listed above will become property of the Ministry of Culture. There shall also be the People’s Choice Award with a monetary prize of £100. Entry forms and full conditions are available from:







Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools

Gibraltar College of Further Education

The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall

The GEMA, Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road • John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

Or via email from: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on our website http://www.culture.gi

Entries may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall as fromWednesday 16th February 2022 from 1pm to 6pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday 18th February 2022.





