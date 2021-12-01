GHT Publishes The Gibraltar Heritage Journal No.27

Written by YGTV Team on 01 December 2021 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced the publication of The Gibraltar Heritage Journal No.27.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

With a mix of contributions from both established and new contributors looking into fresh areas of research, readers are sure to find something of interest.

This year’s edition offers a wide variety of articles:

The story of Captain Samuel Buckle, Gibraltar’s Colonial Engineer (1874 -94) is explored; an account of a Balloon Ascent from the Gasworks at Gibraltar; a study on the Threat from Spanish Guns to Gibraltar (1939-43); a history of Gibraltar Phonecards ; an investigation into the Gibraltar Convict Station; an analysis of the salvage operation of the Jose Luis Diez; the history of the Anglican Deans of Gibraltar; an account of the opening of the Gibraltar Tourist Office in London; and part 3 of the series on the Alcaides, Alcades, Corregidores and Governors of Gibraltar. The notes and queries section looks at the origin of the name ‘Scud Hill’ and gives a note on John Jones.

The Trust would like to thank all the contributors and the work of the Editor and Editorial Board in ensuring that the latest journal continues to add to the archives of stories, knowledge and understanding of life and events in Gibraltar.

We would also encourage anyone interested in contributing to the Journal to get in touch with us.



You can purchase your copy of the Journal now in our bookshop in John Mackintosh Square, or online via our website www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi