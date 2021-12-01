Third Round Of Gibraltar Talks In Brussels

The third round of negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the EU open in Brussels tomorrow Thursday.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The round will be held over two days.

The format is expected to be the same as previous rounds and involve officials from all sides including the Attorney General Michael Llamas supported by the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels Daniel D’Amato.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia arrived in Brussels today and are scheduled to remain there until the end of the week for a series of separate discussions parallel to the main negotiations.

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar remains fully committed to working positively and constructively for a final treaty based outcome which is safe and secure for Gibraltar and reflects the political framework already agreed with Spain, together with the United Kingdom, on 31 December 2020.





