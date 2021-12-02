Selective Industrial Action To Be Taken By Midwives

On Thursday 25th November, Unite officials and union members employed within the maternity department met with senior GHA management concerning the decision “to suddenly terminate the contracts of three gynaecologist consultants”.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Union members engaged in maternity services made it clear at the meeting that such a decision would clinically weaken the service and potentially threaten the service and the safety of patients. The employer’s decision appears to have been reached with little or no consultation.

Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said “The GHA have provided no credible rationale for the non-renewal of the contracts of our gynaecology members, there remains a requirement for these critical roles within the GHA and yet the Ministry of Health seem content to cause detriment to staff and patients, as well as those members directed impacted with such reckless decision making.

“When our frontline members engaged in maternity raised genuine concerns during the meeting at the actions of the GHA to terminate the gynaecologists, certain members of GHA senior management were dismissive and arrogant towards these concerns and those raising them. The GHA should be engaging with and taking on-board the views and opinions of the frontline practitioners to improve services, not ignoring them.

“Unite has called for the immediate rescinding of the non-renewal notices given to the gynaecologists. Unite members at the meeting were clear that if the issues were not resolved by Wednesday 1st December at 5pm then matters could escalate. No formal response was received from the employer side until a meeting was arranged, an hour before the deadline that has been presented, with the Ministry of Health, GHA, HMGoG and Unite representatives present. Unfortunately no resolution could be reached as the employer side simply sought to trot out, after the event, unfounded, ill-conceived and unclear allegations regarding the gynaecology service as justification for their decision. As a result, Unite members in maternity will be working in non-uniform from Thursday 2nd December.

“Unite raised the contractual malpractices by the employer regarding this issue, that it once again highlights the abuse of temporary contracts and that the GHA’s actions could potentially trigger unfair dismissal claims. This decision is not in the interests of patients, staff or the consultants. The obvious detrimental impact on such an important frontline service is clear for all to see. We will continue to support our members on the frontline against such attacks. We urge both the Ministry of Health and the GHA to formally rescind the non-renewal notices given to these professionals and to engage constructively with Unite and our members who are the practitioners, on improving maternity services in Gibraltar.”





