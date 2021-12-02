GibTalks 2022 Ticket Sales

Tickets for GibTalks 2022 will be on sale as from Monday 10th January 2022 via www.buytickets.gi

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside teacher and playwright Julian Felice, will be holding the 7th edition of GibTalks on Saturday 5th February 2022, at the John Mackintosh Hall. Based on the successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com), GibTalks will see a range of local speakers representing a cross-section of the community delivering short talks on a broad spectrum of subjects.

