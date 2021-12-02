No More Shame Disappointed At “Drastic Changes” At GHA Gynaecology And Maternity

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2021 .

No More Shame, the women’s sexual health charity, has reacted with “shock and bitter disappointment” the actions it says Unite the Union has been forced to take relating to the issue of gynaecologist contracts and maternity services.

A statement continued: “No department should have to undergo such sudden drastic change such as the removal of three consultants in such a short space of time, and the impact this will have on the delivery of frontline services. That this should happen in a department concerned with women’s healthcare appears to show the lack of regard for the speciality within the GHA.

“What is most concerning is the lack of consultation with staff members, stakeholders and union representatives, regarding their concerns and opinions. Frontline members of staff should be one of the GHA’s most cherished resources and their concerns seem to have been overlooked to such an extent that they have been forced to take industrial action.

“To ignore the opinions of frontline staff is to ignore the detrimental impact these changes could have on such an important service and on an already very demoralised workforce. Furthermore it undermines the professional integrity of these frontline staff and the high standard of care that we know every professional aspires to provide. No More Shame supports and respects the opinions of these frontline workers and therefore completely supports the actions of maternity and gynaecology staff, as they are best placed to understand the needs of our community and the impact of any potential change to services.

“We urge all parties to engage in constructive negotiation immediately to reach a solution to this very disturbing situation in the interest of continuing to provide best care possible. Women in Gibraltar deserve much better than this.”