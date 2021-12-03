GPF "Extremely Concerned" With Position Taken By RGP During Inquest

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

Following the Coroner’s Inquest verdict surrounding the death of two individuals involved in collision at sea involving RGP vessel Sir John Chapple and a RHIB, the Gibraltar Police Federation says it is "aware that its affected members, are taking legal advice on what action may be taken, and we will strongly support our members in this regard."

A statement from the Gibraltar Police Federation follows below:

After the Coroner’s Inquest verdict surrounding the death of two individuals involved in collision at sea involving RGP vessel Sir John Chapple and a RHIB, the Gibraltar Police Federation is aware that its affected members, are taking legal advice on what action may be taken, and we will strongly support our members in this regard.



We understand that there are two fatalities in this tragic accident and from all our members at the GPF, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.



The Federation is extremely concerned with the position taken by the RGP during the inquest. The Federation observed throughout the proceedings, the hostile and adversarial conduct of the RGP against its own officers.



The Federation firmly believes that this public stance was wholly unnecessary, given the nature of the proceedings, and that this was to the prejudice of the officers involved, given that the organisation responsible for them, had very obviously and publicly condemned and pre-judged them.



Despite the extensive nature of the investigations against the officers involved, no senior officer of the RGP gave any evidence of the organisation’s failings in matters such as procedures and policies, training, and management oversight within the RGP Marine Section.



These points were brought up repeatedly by each of the officers giving evidence, and by other members of the RGP Marine Section who also gave evidence in the inquest. However, this appears to be brushed to one side.



The RGP is often quoted as saying, “The welfare of the officers is at the forefront of everything we do”. Unfortunately, this could not have been any further from the case on this occasion.



The Federation is particularly concerned by the fact that the RGP felt it necessary to publicly state that it did not believe the officers involved. Again, this comment was totally unnecessary, and made to distance the organisation from any culpability.



Members of the RGP Marine Section face some extremely difficult and challenging situations, as do all our members in the force. They deploy in the middle of night on high-speed pursuits because that is what they are expected to do by the organisation, with no management oversight or specific high-speed pursuit training.



Yet when an accident happens, as it was bound to happen, the organisation has turned its back on its own people, distanced itself from any responsibility and then publicly attacked the officers’ integrity. The Federation has found the position taken by the RGP throughout the matter to be shameful.



The Federation will not be making any further statements or comments in relation to this matter as this is now being looked into by our legal representatives.