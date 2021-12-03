RGP Respond To Gibraltar Police Federation Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

The RGP has issued a statement responding to the Gibraltar Police Federation recent press release.

A spokesman for the RGP, said: “The Commissioner notes the public statement issued today by the Gibraltar Police Federation.

“The RGP does, in fact, place the best interests and the welfare of its officers at the forefront of everything it does.

“Given the ongoing legal processes, however, the Commissioner will not make any further comment at this time.

“The Commissioner will make a full statement at the conclusion of the various processes presently underway.”





