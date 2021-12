HMS Richmond Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

HMS Richmond arrived yesterday for routine logistic support.

Part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG21) a British-led naval force deployed on Operation Fortis, HMS RICHMOND works alongside her sister ship, HMS KENT, protecting the CSG from potential underwater threats.

HMS RICHMOND has a ships company of 185 personnel and is the seventh Royal Navy ship to bear the name.