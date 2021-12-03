HMS Kent Arrives In Gibraltar

HMS Kent joined her sister ship HMS Richmond in HMNB Gibraltar today as she  arrived alongside for routine logistic support.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Part of UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment (CSG21) HMS KENT’s 185 strong crew has kept busy taking part in exercises alongside Royal Navy ships and allies as well as  multinational joint exercises with global allies. 

HMS KENT’s Commanding Officer, Commander Matt Sykes, previously commanded  HMS SCIMITAR while assigned to Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS).



