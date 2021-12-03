HMS Kent Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

HMS Kent joined her sister ship HMS Richmond in HMNB Gibraltar today as she arrived alongside for routine logistic support.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Part of UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment (CSG21) HMS KENT’s 185 strong crew has kept busy taking part in exercises alongside Royal Navy ships and allies as well as multinational joint exercises with global allies.

HMS KENT’s Commanding Officer, Commander Matt Sykes, previously commanded HMS SCIMITAR while assigned to Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS).





