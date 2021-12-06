Minister Daryanani Welcomes MV Viking Sea On Tts Inaugural Call To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2021 .

Last Friday the Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, welcomed MV Viking Sea to the port of Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

MV Viking Sea is owned by Viking Ocean Cruises and is carrying 640 passengers and 404 crew members on board.

Minister Daryanani who engaged in the traditional exchange of gifts said “I am delighted to welcome MV Viking Sea to our port. Only last May I met with the Chairman of Viking Cruises on board one of his ships to discuss the increase of cruise calls to Gibraltar. Therefore, it gives me great satisfaction to see today’s inaugural call. I will continue engaging with all itinerary planners in the coming months to see how we can maximise Gibraltar’s potential as a premier cruise destination.”



