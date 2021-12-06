St Christopher’s School Air Safety Awareness Visit

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2021 .

RAF Gibraltar Air Safety Manager, Flt Lt Martin Hughes and Foreign Object Debris Prevention Officer, Cpl Rob Cheshire, visited children at St Christopher’s School to discuss the importance of Air Safety.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Children from St Christopher’s School were delighted to be given a brief on Air Safety Awareness recently.

RAF Gibraltar Air Safety Manager (ASM), Flt Lt Martin Hughes and Foreign Object Debris Prevention Officer (FODPO), Cpl Rob Cheshire, visited the children of Foundation Stage 1 and Foundation Stage 2 at St Christopher’s School on 4 Corners to discuss the importance of Air Safety. This followed on from a successful visit in Nov 2020.

During the session, the children learned about Foreign Object Debris (FOD) and the dangers it can pose to aircrafts. They also took part in fun games and a quiz and were keen to relay the Air Safety message to their parents after school.

The ASM and his team are responsible for all aspects of Air Safety on and in the vicinity of the Airfield. The FODPO is the point of contact for any items found on the airfield that are considered as FOD.

Flt Lt Hughes stated: “This was another fantastic opportunity for us to work with the children of St Christopher’s and, as was the case last year, they were extremely engaging and hopefully had a lot of fun whilst learning about the importance of Air Safety and the dangers of FOD.

“Due to the unique nature of the Airfield and the interaction that we all have with it on a daily basis, being Air Safety aware is critical. At the end of the session, we asked the children to once again relay this important message to their parents when they got home.”





