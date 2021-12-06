Voice of Young People meet Director of Public Health

Written by YGTV Team on 06 December 2021 .

The Voice of Young people hosted a question and answer forum with the Director of Public Health Helen Carter at the Youth Centre on Line Wall Road.

Chaired by Christopher McKay, the forum offered an opportunity for the youth group to present their perspectives and experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Director of Public Health, and allowed them to voice their concerns and ideas regarding the path forward.

The Government said that “insightful and positive discussions” highlighted the mental and physical impacts of lockdowns on Gibraltar’s youth. The young people offered their thoughts on mitigation measures and asked probing questions on COVID-19 prevention strategies and the ongoing vaccination programme.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘I was extremely excited to be invited to meet with the Voice of Young People and enjoyed our positive and insightful discussion. The young people were very well informed and had interesting ideas both on COVID-19 and wider issues that concern them. I very much look forward to working with them all going forward.’

For more information about the Youth Service you can visit www.youth.gi or contact Mark Zammit on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 200 78637.