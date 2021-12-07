Government Systems to Integrate Blockchain Technology

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2021 .

The Government has today announced that it will begin a process by which it will integrate blockchain technology into its legacy systems in order to streamline government processes. It is envisioned that the implementation, which will initially be rolled out on a pilot basis, will improve the delivery of public services to individuals and organisations residing or operating in Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “The proposed blockchain solution will build upon and enhance the functionality of Gibraltar’s eGov system, with the focus of the initial phase being to enable users to store government-issued and certified credentials. The pilot integration project will be delivered by HM Government of Gibraltar who have been working closely in partnership with two firms. Bitso, a Gibraltar licensed crypto cur- rency platform, and IOVlabs, the team behind the RSK blockchain. Both firms have long supported and deeply contributed to Gibraltar’s work in the DLT sector. Government has developed a close working relationship with these firms over time and values their counsel.”

Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, said, “Gibraltar has successfully positioned itself as a forward-thinking jurisdiction for innovative businesses developing and offering blockchain-related solutions. The implementation of blockchain technology into our processes in partnership with our stakeholders working here will further improve the way in which our community interacts with the government.

“We have already begun the process of digitising many of our services through the introduction of the eGov system earlier this year. I am confident that the RSK Blockchain will serve as a solid foundation on which to build the intended programme of services in a coordinated and phased manner further complimenting the work already undertaken.

“I am pleased to recognise the invaluable support and contribution provided by our good friend Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar, CEO of IOVlabs, and his team, who will provide technical and other support on the initiative working hand in hand with our Digital Services team. This project would not have been possible without their total support for which we are most grateful.”

Minister Isola continued, “Equally, the fantastic contribution by Bitso is most welcome as their very generous donation to HM Government of Gibraltar has allowed this exciting project to become a reality and will enable this work to commence in early 2022. At this moment in time, Government would not otherwise commit funding to this project. The support and commitment of Bitso to the development of Gibraltar as a centre for innovation is most appreciated and we are thrilled to continue to strengthen our relationship with them.”

Bitso is a leading Latin American cryptocurrency platform licensed in Gibraltar under the DLT Providers Regulatory Framework. They will donate to this project approximately USD 500,000 and in keeping with the nature of the industry will originate the payment to the technology provider in bitcoin.

Commenting on the announcement Bitso co-founder Daniel Vogel said, “At Bitso, we believe that the private and public sector can work together to create profoundly impactful crypto and block- chain based solutions. We are proud to work closely with the Government of Gibraltar to increase the use of blockchain technology within vital industry sectors. Gibraltar sets a phenomenal example of government entities embracing the crypto ecosystem to enhance greater growth of our society, and Bitso is incredibly proud to be part of its crypto community.”

Mr. Gutiérrez Zaldívar said, “We are thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate with the Government of Gibraltar in deploying blockchain technology to create a new paradigm of government interaction with citizens and organisations that will reduce costs and red tape while increasing automation and trust."