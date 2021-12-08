Gibraltar 2021 Christmas Coin Collection

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2021 .

Minister Joe Bossano has today unveiled the 2021 Christmas Coin Collection at the Gibraltar Savings Bank.

This year is the 33rd year since the first collection back in 1988 was launched which included the traditional 50p Christmas card and 50p Currency Coin. Last year the Gibraltar National Mint introduced for the first time a £2 collection together with the 50p Collection. Due to the popularity of the collections, both the 50p and £2 have been issued again this year.

The specifications for this year’s collection are as follows:

Fifty Pence - Metal: Cupro-Nickel

Diameter: 27.3mm

Weight: 8g

Finish: Circulating

Edition Limit: Unlimited

Two Pounds - Metal: Bi-metal

Diameter: 28.4mm

Weight: 12g

Finish: Circulating

Edition Limit: Unlimited

Fifty Pence - Metal: Cupro-Nickel with Colour

Diameter: 27.3mm

Weight: 8g

Finish: Brilliant Uncirculated

Packaging: Christmas Card

Edition Limit: 2,000

Two Pounds - Metal: Bi-metal with Colour

Diameter: 28.4mm

Weight: 12g

Finish: Brilliant Uncirculated

Packaging: Christmas Card

Edition Limit: 2,000

The programmes popularity is increasing year upon year and the exclusivity of these coins are extremely popular among collectors.

Members of the public may purchase these coins as from Monday 12th December at the Gibraltar Savings Bank, 206/210 Main Street or via the Gibraltar National Mint website www.gibraltarnationalmint.gov.gi

Contact us for further information as follows:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: 200 48368