Gibraltar Bus Company assists with this year’s ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2021 .

In support of the RGP’s ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign, the Gibraltar Bus Company will provide an enhanced Night Bus service from on both the Fridays and the Saturdays during the festive period.

The three Night Bus services, N1, N8E, and N8S, will run from 2115 – 0200 on the following dates:

Christmas Eve: Friday 24 December

Christmas Day: Saturday 25 December

New Year’s Eve: Friday 31 December

New Year’s Day: Saturday 1 January

The RGP’s ‘Are you thinking of drinking and driving this Christmas?’ poster will also be displayed in buses and in bus shelters.

Alfred Porro, the Gibraltar Bus Company Manager said, ‘It is imperative that the RGP is supported at all times but especially during their ‘Don’t Drink and Drive campaign.’

The Royal Gibraltar Police say they are grateful for the support of the Bus Company and hope that, over Christmas and New Year, people will leave their cars at home and make full use of the bus services.