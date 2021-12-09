Mgr Charles Azzopardi Receives Governor’s Award For Merit

Written by YGTV Team on 09 December 2021 .

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL awarded The Governor’s Award for Merit to Mgr Charles Azzopardi for his outstanding work with the former Nazareth House and at St Theresa’s Church. A cheque of £1000 was also donated from proceeds of the Convent Christmas Fair, to help with the work done at St Theresa’ s during the Christmas period.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

On 8th December 2021, His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL awarded The Governor’s Award for Merit to Mgr Charles Azzopardi for his outstanding work with the former Nazareth House and at St Theresa’s Church, offering food, clothing and household materials to those most in need.

The Governor was also delighted to present Father Charlie with a cheque in the sum of £1000 from proceeds of the Convent Christmas Fair, to help with his work at St Theresa’ s during the Christmas period.





