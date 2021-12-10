Requirement To Notify The Director Of Public Health If You Have been Identified By NHS Test And Trace As A Close Contact Of A Person With Confirmed COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2021 .

With the emergence of the new Omicron variant in the UK, the Government says it is important that Gibraltar residents who travel to the UK and are subsequently identified by NHS Test and Trace as a close contact of a person with confirmed COVID-19 carry out the following actions:

Follow instructions given by NHS Test and Trace.

Ask NHS Test and Trace to confirm if you have been identified as a close contact of a suspected or confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. NHS Test and Trace may be contacted by calling 119 from the UK.

In the event that you are a close contact of a suspected or confirmed case of the Omicron variant, you must contact GHA 111 service immediately. If calling from the UK, by calling +350 20072266 and asking the operator to transfer you to the GHA111 service. You should be prepared to provide your personal details including your travel plans for your return to Gibraltar.

UK Guidance for contacts of people with confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infection can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/guidance-for-contacts-of-people-with possible-or-confirmed-coronavirus-covid-19-infection-who-do-not-live-with-the person/guidance-for-contacts-of-people-with-possible-or-confirmed-coronavirus-covid-19- infection-who-do-not-live-with-the-person





