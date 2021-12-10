Nursing staff start selective industrial action

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2021 .

On Tuesday, Unite the Union called a general meeting of nursing staff where it was agreed to ballot for industrial action all those engaged in nursing at St Bernard’s Hospital and the PCC.

A statement from Unite continued: “The ballot related to the issues of support for their colleagues in maternity concerning the non-renewal of gynaecologist contracts, the extensive use of insecure and short term contracts across nursing, the lack of recognition and respect of nursing staff and to take a stand against improper employment practices used by the GHA and Ministry of Health to prevent workers from obtaining rights under law. The ballot returned a result of 98.4% in favour of industrial action and as of 8am today, nursing staff have been maintaining health services in non-uniform and will do until further notice. “

Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said “Members across healthcare in Gibraltar have had enough of being praised publically, but behind closed doors are kept on a tight-rope in terms of their employment within the organisation. We have had reports of many frontline workers who are regularly without copies of their own contractual terms and living with the extreme insecurity of not knowing when or whether they will be renewed or terminated. This level of insecure employment needs to be driven out of the public sector and no worker should have to contend with such unknowns in relation to their occupation.

Sam Hennessy added “Members have grown frustrated by the constant delays and excuses to not advance industrial matters and come to workable, practical solutions in the interests of healthcare staff and the patients they care for. Too many departments continue to be let down by an employer uninterested in the welfare and morale of their own staff. We will continue to support our brave hardworking nursing members throughout this dispute to achieve greatly improved employment and workplace practices that are desperately needed in the Health and Care Sector”.