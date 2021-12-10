Updates to COVID-19 testing and self-isolation requirements for travel to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2021 .

In response to the developing COVID-19 epidemiological situation around the world and on the advice of the Director of Public Health, the Government has amended its Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Requirements on Entry into Gibraltar and Testing) Regulations. These have come into effect today, 10th December 2021.

A statement continued: “The changes predominantly affect fully vaccinated arrivals from a country or territory in the Red List in the 10-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar. While rules for unvaccinated people remain unchanged, fully vaccinated arrivals from countries or territories in the Red List will now be required to self-isolate on the day of their arrival (Day 0) and take COVID-19 PCR tests on Day 2 and Day 8. They will be required to self-isolate until such time as they have been notified of a negative result for their Day 2 test. The emergence of Omicron variant combined with waning immunity, especially among those people who have not received their booster dose has been the key driver for this enhanced measure.

“The other key change to the regulations is in respect of air arrivals from a non- Red List country who are transiting into Spain. Air passengers transiting directly to Spain will now be required to take a lateral flow test immediately upon their arrival in Gibraltar as opposed to having 24 hours in which to take this test. The provision to take the lateral flow test within 24 hours will only apply to air arrivals from a non-Red List country who will remain in Gibraltar.

“Further details can be found in the Technical Notice (COVID-19 - Testing and Self-isolation Requirements for Entry into Gibraltar (Version 3.4)) and by visiting https://www.visitgibraltar.gi/covid-19.“