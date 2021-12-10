COVID-19 Travel Advice for the Festive Season

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2021 .

As the Omicron variant continues to spread across a number of countries, the Director of Public Health is advising anyone intending to travel outside Gibraltar during the coming weeks to “remain alert to the developing situation and take extra precautions.”

A statement continued: “People must acquaint themselves with the rules of the country they are visiting and remain alive to the fact that countries may quickly impose further restrictions that could potentially affect their holiday plans. Sensible precautions such as the wearing of masks, social distancing, regular hand sanitisation as well as the avoidance of enclosed spaces with a high number of people should go some way to reduce the risk of transmission.

“The Director of Public Health also strongly encourages people to book a COVID-19 screening test as soon as they return to Gibraltar from their short-breaks or holidays. Gibraltar residents / GHA card holders may book a test by calling 20041818 while non-residents or visitors should approach a local private COVID-19 testing provider to arrange a test.

“Specific travel advice for the country you are visiting can be found by accessing https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice.”