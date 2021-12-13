ErNE Support The GPF

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2021 .

ErNE, the Police Union for Police officers in the Basque region of Spain, has issued a statement in support of the Gibraltar Police Federation.

A statement from ErNE (Police Union for Police officers in the Basque region of Spain) follows below:

On 8th March 2020, whilst acting in support of the Guardia Civil, an RGP Marine Section vessel was involved in a pursuit of a vessel suspected of being involved in drug smuggling.

During the high speed chase, and after the suspect vessel had been informed to stop, it began to carry out evasive manoeuvres in order to avoid being apprehended. Subsequently, a collision took place between both vessels.

As a result of this tragic accident, two occupants of the suspect vessel avoiding apprehension lost their lives.

ErNE understands that every time that there is a death or serious injury as a result of Police intervention, there should be an independent investigation [Inquest]. This is done to demonstrate a transparent and fair process in order to establish that the Police officers have behaved in a professional manner, whilst ensuring public safety.

ErNE wants to manifest its full backing towards the Gibraltar Police Federation, whilst expressing their concern at the verdict of unlawful killing at the recent Coroner’s Inquest, where it is stated that both Police officers neglected their duty of care.

These officers were acting in support of their Spanish colleagues in order to apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in drug smuggling.

The minimum that these officers could have expected in this situation, was for their senior managers to have backed them up after their brave comportment during the high speed chase, and during the subsequent Inquest, which could have probably changed the final outcome.

ErNE wants to show their full support towards the GPF who are acting in the best interests of these officers at this difficult time.





