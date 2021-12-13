Community Care Action Group To Commence Wildcat Strike Action

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2021 .

Following the Community Care Action Group’s General Meeting on the 8th of December, the group says there was a “unanimous decision taken to escalate action in furtherance” of their claims.

A statement from the Community Care Action Group follows below:

The Community Care Action Group held a Demonstration on the 15th of November 2021 and delivered a letter for the Chief Minister by leaving it for him with Albert Isola MP.

The letter called on the Chief Minister to commence a Consultation on the arbitrary changes to the Community Officer Allowance on the 17th of February 2020 and pay arrears to our members or implement their last three successive election manifesto promises to the People of Gibraltar in 2011, 2015 & 2019, with regards to equalising Pensionable Age at age 60.

The Demonstration was supported by several Opposition MP’s and members of Unite (The Union).

Since the Demonstration, HM Government of Gibraltar has maintained a deafening silence and not engaged with the Group.

It is evident that there is no goodwill on HMGOG’s part to resolve the situation of their making; nor produce their also promised Command Paper on State Pensions.

The Community Care Action Group held a General Meeting on the 8th of December 2021. At the relatively well attended meeting there was a unanimous decision taken to escalate action in furtherance of their claims.

The Group will commence Wild Cat Action on Wednesday the 15th of December 2021 and thereafter.

The Group calls for the support of all Unions whose members are or will be affected by the Community Officer Allowance changes and who are unfairly disadvantaged by HM Government of Gibraltar’s failure to equalise State Pensions with women at age 60, as promised by this Government in their last three election manifestos.

The Group strongly opposes the present culture of fear and intimidation when citizens express their views in either private or public.





