Gibraltar Museum Lectures Continue This Thursday

The Gibraltar National Museum’s 2021-22 lecture series will continue on Thursday 16th December with a lecture by the Gibraltar National Archives archivist, Anthony Pitaluga MBE, entitled “Introduction to the Gibraltar National Archives: 100 years of History”.

Recounting over a century of history, his introduction to Gibraltar’s National archives will begin on the eveofWorldWar I with the appointment of aRoyalCommission onPublicRecords in theUnited Kingdom, which extended its attention to the preservation of all official documents in the Colonies and Protectorates, including Gibraltar. To the official recognition of the significance of national record keeping during the turbulent 1960s, which saw Spain increasing political pressure on Gibraltar - culminating in the institution we boast of today, managed by Gibraltarians and dedicated to the curation of some of Gibraltar’s priceless National Treasure.

The lecture will be at the John Mackintosh Hall at 7pm and entry is free. COVID rules will apply as pertinent on the day – at present a valid vaccine card or proof of a lateral flow test within the previous 24 hours is required. The full programme of remaining lectures is:

Gibraltar National Museum Lecture Series: 2021-22 Programme

Thursday 16th December 2021

Anthony Pitaluga MBE, The Gibraltar National Archives

Introduction to the Gibraltar National Archives: 100 years of History

Thursday 13th January 2022

Dr Jennifer Ballantine, The Gibraltar Garrison Library

“Two Gibraltars- the one that lies before him and the one that exists in his mind” (Mark Sanchez, Ruina): The convergence of the past upon Gibraltar’s fast changing topography.

Thursday 17th February 2022

Professor Clive Finlayson, The Gibraltar National Museum

From the Pillars of Heraclesto Jebel Tarik: Gibraltar from 800 BCE to 1462 CE.

Thursday 17th March 2022

Dr Stewart Finlayson, The Gibraltar National Museum Underworld

Thursday 21st April 2022

Dr Keith Bensusan, The Gibraltar Botanic Gardens Ocean Wanderers, Near and Far. Seabirds Throughout the World

Thursday 26th May 2022

Professor Geraldine Finlayson, The Gibraltar National Museum Tales from the museum