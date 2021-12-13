Britannia Premium Cleaning Workforce To Escalate Industrial Action As From Today

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2021 .

Britannia Premium Cleaning’s workforce will be escalating their industrial action as from today. Unite the Union says this is due to “management not engaging directly with the union in negotiations and instructing their solicitors”.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Last week Unite met with Britannia Premium Cleaning management with a view to enter into pay negotiations. To our surprise management informed us that they had instructed their solicitors and that the Union would shortly receive a communication explaining Britannia Premium Cleaning’s position.

We would like to remind the general public that our members at Britannia Premium Cleaning started taking industrial action on 2nd December, due to the two tier workforce that has been created within the company, discriminating against one group of employees. Our members pay claim is for equal pay as to their counterparts.

Our members are today asking members of the public within the Government Estates to sign their petition in support of their claim.





