Threat Level For Gibraltar Remains At Moderate

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2021 .

The Governor and the Chief Minister co-chaired a meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) on the 10th December 2021.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting included the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Civil Contingencies and Justice, the Attorney General, the Deputy Governor, the Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Police, the Civil Contingencies Coordinator, the Commander British Forces, and the Chief of Staff.

The GCC reviewed security, crime and civil contingency matters. The GCC also took note of the developing epidemiological COVID-19 situation and in particular, the threat from the emergence of new COVID-19 variants.

The Commissioner of Police provided a report on crime in Gibraltar including details of the serious incident of anti-social behaviour which took place in Waterport on 13th November 2021. The Minister for Justice is fully committed to ensure that the justice system have the necessary sentences to appropriately deal with serious public order offences.

In respect of the terrorist threat, the GCC assessed that there was no change to the current level of ‘Moderate‘ meaning that an attack is possible, but notlikely. The GCC will closely monitor threat intelligence and public health advice to ensure the safety of our community.

Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies will also continue to work alongside the public who are as always, encouraged to remain vigilant and report any security concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.





