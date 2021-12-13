Dentists and Dental Nurses To join selective industrial action at the GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 13 December 2021 .

Unite the union has said that dentists and dental nurses will join the selective industrial action at the GHA over what it describes as a “lack of departmental support.”

A statement continued:

“The Dental Department at the GHA has been understaffed for a substantial period of time with vacancies not being replaced causing a greater strain on waiting lists. The proposals tabled by Unite on behalf of the department sought to achieve greater efficiencies, better patient care and to reduce waiting lists as well as giving staff clear contractual terms which have never been established by the employer. Senior Management nor the Ministry of Health has made any meaningful contact with the Dental Department or Unite regarding the proposals. Most recently staff have been ordered to stop all routine appointments and clinics, members have instead been redeployed to the vaccination centre with no prior consultation being given to the department.”

Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said “As health care workers, the department strive to provide dentistry in a friendly and professional environment within a reasonable time frame; however the actions and inaction of the employer mean they have been prevented from doing so. Members have been seeing patients throughout the pandemic, but have had to prioritise those who they can see based on clinical need due to the lack of resources provided to the department.

“This has resulted in a team that continues to be under extreme pressure to catch up with all pending treatments, an impossible feat given the huge volume of patients. The union is aware of the huge stress this is causing patients and parents. Unite have attempted to engage in constructive dialogue with those involved; however it has been to no avail. As a team, the department have managed to maintain a high standard of treatment and it is imperative that this continues even whilst taking selective industrial action. This issue demonstrates once again the failure to constructively engage on issues with staff by the GHA and Ministry of Health, highlighting the insecurities so many staff face working without clarity of their terms and conditions. Unite urges both the Ministry of Health and the GHA to address the long standing concerns of the department in the interests of staff and patients alike”.