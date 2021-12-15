Minister’s best wishes for Miss Gibraltar at Miss World Final

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2021 .

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes, has sent a message of best wishes on behalf of everyone in Gibraltar to Miss Gibraltar, Janice Sampere who is currently in Puerto Rico participating at the Miss World Pageant.

The Government says Janice has been a “fantastic ambassador for Gibraltar” and is now getting ready for the spectacular final taking place this coming Thursday 16th December.

The text of the message reads as follows: “On behalf of everyone on the Rock I wish you the very best of Gibraltarian luck for Thursday’s Miss World Final. Everyone back home is extremely proud of you and supporting you all the way.”