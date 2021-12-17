New Year Philharmonic Concert Postponed

Written by YGTV Team on 17 December 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Ministry of Culture regret to announce the postponement of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society New Year’s Concert, that was due to have been held on Tuesday 4th January in the John Mackintosh Hall.

A statement continued: “The decision has been made prudently, given recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and as we await more details on the development of the effects of the Omicron variant. It is hoped the concert will be held later in the year, as part of a varied and exciting cultural programme scheduled for 2022.”

Maestro Karel Mark Chichon, Artistic Director of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, commented: “It is with much regret that Gibraltar will miss the Annual New Year’s Concert 2022, but health must of course take priority over anything else. We very much hope to be back soon with exciting events for the community at large.”