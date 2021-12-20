Mask Wearing Exemptions “Can Only Be Issued By Director Of Public Health”

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2021 .

The Government is advising the public that exemptions for mask wearing “can only be issued by the Director of Public Health.”

The Government says that, with effect from Tuesday 21st December 2021, a person claiming to be unable to wear a mask because of any physical, mental illness, impairment or disability must be in possession of a letter of exemption from the Director of Public Health. Any person who is already in possession of a letter issued by a private medical provider exempting the use of a mask must also apply to the Director of Public Health who will then make an assessment based on the medical evidence provided.

Further information is available on the Public Health Website: https://healthygibraltar.org/news/sars-cov-2/mask-exemption-guidance/

A statement ended: “It is important to note that exemptions issued by the Director of Public Health Gibraltar are only valid in Gibraltar. If intending to travel outside Gibraltar, the individual must seek advice from the relevant country they will be visiting.”

Photo by Leohoho on Unsplash